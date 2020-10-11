Rep. Denver Riggleman co-sponsors new election security bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Fifth District Representative Denver Riggleman is co-sponsoring a bill aimed at preventing ballot harvesting.
The Election Fraud Prevention Act has support form both Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives. Riggleman says if passed, this bill would allow only election officials or United States Postal Services Mail carriers to be in contact with a mail-in ballot.
“We don’t want anybody between the ballot and the person because that’s where illegal activity happens," Riggleman explained. “Again, when you have Democrats and Republicans agreeing on something, it’s actually like a unicorn.”
Representative Riggleman stresses this bill is not about restricting a person’s ability to vote via mail or absentee. Instead, it is solely about ballot security.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.