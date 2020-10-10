Waynesboro Police Department warns of telephone scam

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is warning residents in and around the city of a new telephone scam targeting people by pretending to be affiliated with the department.
WPD says that it has received several reports about the scam. In it, the scam’s perpetrator tells victims to contact the department. The scammer additionally says that a Detective Robert Luzader at WPD is reaching out to them about a police matter.
Luzader did work at Waynesboro P.D. but retired in 2017. The department says he is in no way connected to the phone calls and they are still investigating.
WAYNESBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE -- 10/10/2020
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) has received numerous calls about a telephone scam affecting the area. Area residents are receiving a telephone call from a 757-area code that asks them to call Detective Robert Luzader of the Waynesboro Police Department about an important legal issue.
These telephone calls are a scam. Detective Robert Luzader retired from Waynesboro Police Department many years ago and is in no way connected to these calls. If you receive one of these calls, please hang up. WPD is in the process of investigating this scam.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.