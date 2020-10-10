Spotty Showers Rolling In For The Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures are mild and comfortable in the high 50s and low 60s this morning with cloudy conditions as hit-or-miss showers prepare to roll in after a bit of a dry spell.
Hurricane Delta made landfall over southwest Louisiana Friday evening as a category 2 with winds of 100 mph. Southern states like Alabama and Mississippi have tornado warnings popping up. The far outer rain bands will reach our region today, staring this morning.
The best chance of rain will be near and especially south of I-64. It’ll be milder north where it’s drier longer and cooler south where there’s a better rain risk. A few more showers around Saturday night, very spotty across the region.
Our rain and downpour chances increase later on Sunday and Sunday night. Locally heavy rainfall Sunday afternoon and night. The overall flood risk is low since it’s been dry for several days. A general one to three inches of rain likely from Saturday through Tuesday morning. Also the severe weather risk looks to remain to our south this weekend. Keep your wet weather gear near and watch for wet travel. And keep in mind, wet leaves can be slick.
Drier and seasonable mid to late next week.
Saturday: Overall cloudy with a chance for a few passing showers. Mainly south and west. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers around. Mainly south and west. Lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday: Cloudy with a better chance of rain arriving later in the day and night. Some of the rain could be heavy Sunday afternoon and night. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Lingering showers in the wee hours of the morning. Drying in the afternoon. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday through Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
