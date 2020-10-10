No. 19 Virginia Tech drops 56-45 shootout at No. 8 UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Hokies' defense gave up 656 yards of total offense, and the No. 19 Virginia Tech football team lost 56-45 at No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday.
The Tar Heels rushed for 399 yards as a team.
Tech fell behind 21-0 in the 3rd quarter, and clawed back to cut the deficit to 42-37 late in the 3rd, but they could not hold back the Heels.
Michael Carter carried the ball 17 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns for UNC.
Khalil Herbert led the Hokies with 138 yards and two TD’s on the ground.
Virginia Tech (1-2, 1-2 ACC) returns to action on Saturday at home against Boston College.
