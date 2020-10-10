$10 million in bridge projects coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several bridges in Charlottesville will be getting some much-needed repair next month.
The project will help renovate four bridges around the Charlottesville area. According to Tony Edwards, development service manager for the City of Charlottesville, the project includes concrete deck replacement, patching, steel beam repairs, and painting.
The bridges in the project include one on Melbourne Road, the 250 Bypass over Rugby Road, the 250 Bypass over Hwy 29 and the 250 Bypass over the Norfolk Southern Railway.
The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates the project will cost more than $10 million. Some funding for the updates will come from the department.
Charlottesville developers say the work will begin mid-November and travelers will be notified about any changes or delays once construction begins.
