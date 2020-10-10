Four turnovers cost UVA in 38-21 loss against NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ‘Turnover Bone’ made its first-ever appearance on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
The NC State football team has introduced the trophy for players who force a turnover, and the ‘Bone’ was awarded four times in the Wolfpack’s 38-21 victory over UVA.
The Cavaliers fell behind 24-0 against NC State, and quarterback Brennan Armstrong left the game with an injury late in the 2nd quarter.
Former Woodberry Forest star Lindell Stone filled in for Armstrong, and completed 30-of-54 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
The touchdowns were the first of Stone’s career.
The Wahoos capped a 97-yard drive with a Stone TD pass to Tony Poljan with 2:08 left in the 3rd quarter, which to cut the deficit to 24-14.
However, the Wolfpack returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown in the 4th, and Virginia was unable to mount a comeback.
Stone: says "Once we scored on the Tony touchdown, I think we all felt like we were going to win the game, and we were going to get back into it. But then the tipped interception return for a touchdown kind of put us in a more desperate situation.”
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "We needed a few key stops on defense, and it didn’t happen. We needed a touchdown from the one, and it didn’t happen. We weren’t consistent enough, didn’t execute well enough, and didn’t earn the victory. Bottom line. Didn’t make the plays we needed to.”
Senior wide receiver Terrell Jana had nine catches for 111 yards.
“We had the plays we wanted, and had the looks we wanted, we just didn’t connect,” says Jana. "That’s definitely on us, as an offense. The good thing is we prepared well, but we didn’t execute well, so that’s something we got to work on.”
Billy Kemp had eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Senior safety D’Angelo Amos led the Cavaliers' defense with ten tackles, while Nick Jackson and Zane Zandier each had seven.
Virginia will be back in action next Saturday at Wake Forest.
