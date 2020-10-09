UVA reverses course, offers “credit / general credit / no credit,” grading scale for undergraduate students

After extensive discussion, we settled on the policy I am announcing today— the ability for undergraduate students to choose a CR/GC/NC grading option in their classes no later than November 6, 2020. While no decision about grading will be welcomed by all, on balance, this solution seemed the most targeted to the legitimate and serious concerns raised by students, faculty, and staff, without changing the grading system in ways that would have additional consequences for students and faculty who are relying on giving or receiving standard grades.