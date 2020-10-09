Tracking Weekend Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry and comfortable weather on this Friday night. Clouds increase with a light south breeze. Keeping temperatures milder than last night.
Hurricane Delta will make landfall over southwest Louisiana tonight. The far outer rain bands will reach our region Saturday. The best chance of rain will be near and especially south of I-64. It’ll be milder north where it’s drier longer and cooler south where there’s a better rain risk.
A few more showers around Saturday night.
Our rain and downpour chances increase later on Sunday and Sunday night. Locally heavy rainfall Sunday evening and night. The overall flood risk is low since it’s been dry for several days. A general one to three inches of rain likely from Saturday through Tuesday morning. Also the severe weather risk looks to remain to our south this weekend. Keep your wet weather gear near and watch for wet travel. And keep in mind, wet leaves can be slick.
Drier and seasonable mid to late next week.
Friday overnight: Increasing clouds and pleasant. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.
Saturday: Cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Mainly south and west. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers around. Mainly south and west. Lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday: Cloudy with a better chance of rain arriving later in the day and night. Some of the rain could be heavy Sunday evening and night. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Lingering showers. Mostly in the morning. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday through Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.