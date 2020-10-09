Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is fading, and clouds will start to increase later Today. Mostly cloudy and not as chilly tonight. We continue to track Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make land fall along the Louisiana coast tonight. A couple of showers will be possible early Saturday, but heavier downpours will move in late Saturday into Sunday. 2″-3″ of rain are possible before the remnants begin to move out Monday. Skies will clear Tuesday with pleasant temperatures. Have a great and safe Weekend !