Staunton school leaders tour new high school

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton High School is almost done, and Friday the School Board and other city leaders took a tour.
The project includes an updated auditorium and gym that has new bleachers, lighting, and sound system, a college-style campus cafeteria, and a state-of-the-art kitchen. There are four floors of brand new classrooms, a new auxiliary gym, and a black box theatre. Plus, it has floor to ceiling windows with incredible views, hallway learning spaces, walls that are whiteboard, and more.
“It puts us on the cutting edge of education for our students and also for Staunton. It puts us on a map,” Staunton School Board Chairman, Ken Venable said. “And I think, and when we look at people wanna relocate and come to Staunton wanna look at education and when they see the high school it’s gonna be leagues ahead of other high schools. It’s the state-of-art everything, and we’re so proud that with the city we spent their money well, and I think that everybody really will be excited.”
The $46 million project, which includes 110,000 square feet of new construction, is expected to be done by the end of November. That’s five months ahead of schedule.
