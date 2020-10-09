One more dry day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that has delivered a few great days this week is moving away. We will see partly sunny skies and near seasonal conditions. Clouds will thicken later today into tonight. A few early showers are possible Saturday, with heavier rain Saturday night and through Sunday. Conditions will gradually begin to dry by Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny and seasonal, High: around 70
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool, Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few early showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Cloudy with rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
