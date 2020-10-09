Louisa County students show their appreciation to first responders

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students from Louisa County Middle School stopped by the Louisa County Fire and EMS stations Friday as part of a month-long initiative to spread kindness and build positive relations within the community.
Students read poems to the first responders and then presented them with postcards from the students and baskets of goodies before then being taken on a tour of the fire station.
This trip was especially important to the student’s teacher, Katie Jones, who comes from a family of first responders and is one herself. She says it is important to build these bonds within the community.
“I know this side of what it is like to be a first responder and then seeing what everyone is doing at this time knowing with COVID makes it that much harder. And so we as educators want to show our appreciation for everything that they do,” Jones said.
The students will also be honoring other responders throughout the month of October, including nurses, law enforcement officers, and educators.
