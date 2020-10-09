Horton scores Golden Goal, ‘Hoos beat Louisville 2-1 in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sophomore forward Philip Horton scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in double overtime, and the UVA men’s soccer team defeated Louisville 2-1 in its season opener on Friday at Klöckner Stadium.
Horton’s goal came in the 109th minute, after Louisville was handed a Red Card, and was just the second goal of Horton’s career.
UVA head coach George Gelnovatch says, "Got to give credit to Phil. That’s never an easy situation to be in, Golden Goal, sudden death, overtime, all emotions flying on both sides, Red Card, and to make the penalty. I give him a lot of credit for taking it, and making it, and getting us the three points.”
“The PK is what we practice, and the only thing that matters,” says Horton. "The hype, everybody, last-second game winner? You can’t really think about that, you just have to think about what we practiced, and execute it.”
The game was scoreless at halftime, and the Cavaliers grabbed the lead on a goal by Nathaniel Crofts in the 52nd minute.
Louisville’s Pedro Fonseca knotted the match at 1-1 with a tally in the 90th minute.
UVA senior goalkeeper Colin Shutler recorded a career-high eight saves for Virginia.
Former Albemarle High School star Jake Gelnovatch made two saves in net for the Cardinals.
The victory against the Cardinals was UVA’s 300th at Klöckner Stadium.
Virginia (1-0, 1-0 ACC) will be back in action on Wednesday at Virginia Tech.
