Gov. Northam proclaims Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Virginia

“For the first time in Virginia history, we are recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day, this year on Monday, October 12. As a country and as a commonwealth, we have too often failed to live up to our commitments with those who were the first stewards of the lands we now call Virginia, and they have suffered historic injustices as a result,” Governor Ralph Northam said. “In making this proclamation, we pay tribute to the culture, history, and many contributions of Virginia Indians and recommit to cultivating strong government-to-government partnerships that are grounded in mutual trust and respect.”