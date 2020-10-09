Electrical outages reported in Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Roughly 1,400 Dominion Energy customers in Charlottesville and another 2,500 in Albemarle County were without power for part of Friday morning.
Crews are working to repair the issue, which had affected multiple areas of the Charlottesville area, and power is expected to be restored by around noon Friday, October 9.
According to Dominion, outages affected parts of the Rose Hill, North Downtown, and 10th & Page neighborhoods. Parts of Pantops and North Route 29 - including the Dunlora, Greenbrier, and Woodbrook neighborhoods - in Albemarle County also experienced electrical issues.
Customers can go here to report an electrical outage.
