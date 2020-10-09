Charlottesville PTOs raise $130K for city schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parent Teacher Organizations across Charlottesville have worked together to raise more than $100,000 for city schools.
Along with matching grants form the Bama Works Fund of Dave Mathews Band and the Smith Family “Always Am” Fund, Charlottesville PTOs have jointly raised a total $130,000 from the community.
The funds will go towards a wide variety of items to help students, including supplies for virtual learning and grocery cards.
Kara West with the Walker-Buford PTO says this is the first time to their recollection that all the PTOs in the city have come together to raise money. She says the money is being distributed based on student population and the population of free and reduced lunch students under the philosophy of equity.
“We decided to come together and raise this money under the lens of equity first. So that accounts for different amounts going to different schools based on needs,” West said.
She says they are still raising money and anyone who is interested in donating can go to their webpage, ccsptofund.org
