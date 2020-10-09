Cavaliers’ getting consistent success from senior kicker Brian Delaney

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior kicker Brian Delaney has been as consistent as they come.
The Lou Groza Award preseason nominee has made fifteen-consecutive kicks, dating back to late season.
That’s the most in program history, but it’s not something Delaney pays attention to.
“That takes away from thinking about one kick at a time," says Delaney. "As a kicker, any time you’re worrying about something beyond the current rep, it’s kind of nonsense. You got to make one kick at a time.”
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “Our kicking game really reflects the growth of our program. It went from, we weren’t sure what was going to happen on game day, and trying to find anyone, and someone that was capable, to now, school records, and benchmarks, and metrics that are being hit on a relatively consistent basis.”
Virginia and NC State kickoff on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium.
