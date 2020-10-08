U.S. Senator Tim Kaine applauds V.P. nominee Kamala Harris

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) sounded off about the Vice Presidential debate Thursday.
Kaine said Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, delivered a great performance in Wednesday’s showdown with Vice President Mike Pence, calling her nomination historic.
“The idea that we could have our first woman vice president, that we could have our first African American vice president, our first vice president of Indian descent, daughter of immigrants. That’s a step forward on the great American path to equality,” Kaine said.
The senator went on to say he saw the prosecutor come out during the debate when Harris laid out what he calls evidence the Trump administration mismanaged the country’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
