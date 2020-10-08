Unity Pendant created to bring people together

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man has created a symbol he hopes will spread a unifying message.
Ryal Thomas, a motivational speaker and the owner of Ryal’s Furniture, says he has always been thinking about ways to bring people together and that inspired him to create the Unity Pendant. He along with his associate Rebecca Ziemkowsky designed the pendant as a way for people to show that they are unified and against hate.
The pendant shows the world being encompassed by a circle that symbolizes how all people are in this world together. Five stones on the bottom of the circle represent the different races of mankind. Thomas says not everyone has the time to march or speak out, so he wanted a symbol that would speak for itself.
“When you are wearing it individuals know, who are actually looking at it and seeing the pendant and going Wow! That individual knows what it is about,” said Thomas.
So far, he has well over a hundred preorders for the pendant that will be manufactured locally. He also says a portion of the proceeds will go to a charity of the buyer’s choice.
Ordering information for the pendant can be found by reaching out to Ryal Thomas through his email: Ryalsfurniture@gmail.com
