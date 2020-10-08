Sigora Solar aquires Aztec Solar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based solar company has expanded and will now be installing solar panels from coast to coast. Sigora Solar announced Wednesday that it has acquired Aztec Solar, a California based solar company.
Sigora Solar is Virginia’s largest residential and commercial solar panel installer, and with this recent acquisition the company, will now have operations in 15 states across the US. Aztec Solar is a Sacramento-based company that has been in business for 40 years.
Tad Luttrell is the chief sales and marketing officer for Sigora Solar, and says this acquisition is part of a bigger plan for the fast growing company. Ultimately, he says, the mission is the same, to help people.
“For us to be able to grow we have to be effective at saving people money so when we make these types of acquisitions it is not just to grow for the sake of growing, it’s to grow to be able to help that many more people,” Luttrell said.
Sigora Solar was recently listed in the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.
