PVCC Network2Work expanding to help families across Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday, October 6, that the Piedmont Virginia Community College Network2Work program will receive $1.7 million to expand and create pilot sites in Shenandoah Valley, Hampton Roads, and the greater-Richmond regions. The locally-based program currently helps people in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the surrounding counties connect with job training and a support network to gain family sustaining careers.
PVCC Dean of Community Self-Sufficiency Programs Ridge Schuyler developed the framework for the successful program back in 2014.
“That is heartening work, and it would be great if we can do the same thing for families in other parts of the commonwealth and help them find the jobs that help them sustain their families,” Schuyler said.
Schuyler says during the program’s first year it helped 19 families find job skills and employment. Since then, Network2Work has helped almost a thousand families in the area find long term work.
