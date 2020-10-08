Nice Friday. Rain Chances Increase Over the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly tonight and another beautiful and mostly sunny day for Friday. As we move into the weekend, our rain chances will increase, as the remnants of hurricane Delta move into the Mid-Atlantic. Currently, Hurricane Delta is forecast to make landfall over southwest Louisiana Friday afternoon or evening as a category two. This same general area of Louisiana was hit by land falling Hurricane Laura in late August.
While the tropical system will weaken the remnant rain from Delta will spread northeast during the weekend into early next week. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with some showers, especially later in the day. By Saturday night, Sunday and into Monday more widespread rain is expected. Currently, rain amounts of one to three inches projected from Saturday into early Tuesday morning. This rain would be beneficial, since we have had a recent stretch of dry days.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers arriving from the southwest later in the day and mainly Saturday night. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: Rainy with highs in the upper 60s. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Showers and mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Lingering showers, mainly early. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs around 70.
