Looks like another winner !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has moved east. High pressure is building in behind the front, Expect sunshine and above normal conditions Today. Clouds will begin to thicken later Friday. Much of the day Saturday will remain dry, however, by Saturday night steady to heavy rain will develop. There is a chance for localized flooding, by early next week. Skies will clear Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, Low: upper 40s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: cloudy with rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
