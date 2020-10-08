Gov. Northam directs more than $220M in CARES Act funding to Virginia’s schools

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday, October 8, that funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will go to support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020–2021 school year. This will include testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitization, and technology for distance learning. The governor’s office says the funds will be distributed to all 132 public school districts using an allocation formula of $175 per pupil based on fall enrollment, with a minimum of $100,000 for each school division.