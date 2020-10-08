Dry and Nice For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A clear sky and dry air will continue through Friday. Mild during the afternoon and chilly overnight. Seasonable temperatures for this time of year.
Tracking the progress of Hurricane Delta over the west central Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to make landfall over southwest Louisiana Friday afternoon or evening as a category two. Over the same general area as Hurricane Laura made landfall in late August!
The remnants rainfall from Delta will spread northeast this weekend and early next week! Clouds will increase Saturday, along with some rain showers arriving later in the day from the southwest. Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall projections for our region range from one to three inches from Saturday through Tuesday morning.
Through Thursday evening: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s.
Thursday overnight: A starry sky. Cooler with lows in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some showers arriving from the southwest later in the day and mainly Saturday night. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: Rainy with highs in the 60s. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Showers and mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Lingering showers, mainly early. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
