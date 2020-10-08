Dominion Energy says it won’t cut power to people behind on bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy says it won’t start cutting off power to people behind on their electric bills. State regulators in Virginia recently said that utilities may now do so.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the company said its aim is to help customers trying to cope financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
The State Corporation Commission had ordered a freeze in March on disconnections. But it expired at midnight Monday because the commission said that a moratorium isn’t sustainable in the long term.
Meanwhile, the Virginia General Assembly is considering requiring utilities to develop emergency repayment plans for bills that weren’t paid.
