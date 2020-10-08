Charlottesville Civilian Review Board receives update from Police Chief Brackney on new policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney gave a presentation to the Police Civilian Review Board Thursday night.
Brackney outlined in detail how her department is restructuring their internal affairs policies to better process complaints and inquiries. The idea is to have more accountability in the Charlottesville Police Department.
One public commenter who called in to the meeting questioned Brackney on whether or not the new system would be a deterrent for police officers, especially repeat offenders.
“I’m just gonna put it out there. You have a particular officer on your force that I myself know very well that people within this community, black and brown people, have had a lot of difficulties with him. And he is still there. And people are still complaining about him,” the caller, who did not provide their name, said.
Brackney assured the speaker that they have a system in place to handle formalized complaints.
The CRB also discussed with Brackney the need for more diversity on the police force.
