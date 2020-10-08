Albemarle County Public Schools to move to ‘Stage 3’ on Nov. 9

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - In a narrow 4-3 vote, the Albemarle County School Board voted in favor of moving to Stage 3 for the second quarter of schools as proposed by Superintendent Matt Haas.
Stage 3 plans for most 4th through 12th-grade students to continue learning virtually, but the county will allow a two-day face-to-face hybrid option for preschool through 3rd-grade students.
ACPS anticipates about 2,500 students will be in its school buildings per day, about 20 percent of its current enrollment.
The Stage 3 plan will still continue in-person access for specific students who qualified under Stage 2, including English learners, special education students, and "students exhibiting a lack of engagement in the virtual experience.
It also allows secondary students to “participate in athletics or in-person extracurricular activities." Schools will have to submit plans that follow the guidelines set by the Virginia High School League.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Director Dr. Denise Bonds said in a statement: “Based on the current public health conditions and Albemarle County Public School’s plan for minimizing risk within school settings, the Thomas Jefferson Health District supports a decision to implement a hybrid teaching model for PreK – 3rd grade.”
The presentation the board received before the vote can be viewed here.
The board also voted to hold a special meeting on Dec. 17 to discuss plans for the third quarter.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
