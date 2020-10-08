Additional debates in 5th District congressional race in doubt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Election day is now less than a month away, but to date in the race for Virginia’s 5th District congressional seat, just one debate has been held. Both sides have signaled they want to change that, but they can’t seem to agree on how best to do so.
In the month since the first debate, the Senior Statesmen Forum on September 9, Cameron Webb and Bob Good have not taken the virtual stage together again, despite multiple attempts from both campaigns to do so.
The Good campaign accepted an offer for a debate at Liberty University on October 14th, a venue the Webb campaign objected to for several reasons. First, Good’s connection to the university, which he worked at for more than a decade. Second, the fact that Liberty’s campus is not in the district.
Despite that, the Webb campaign says they were willing to move forward with the Liberty debate if the Good Campaign agreed to a debate at the University of Virginia, where Webb works. They say the Good campaign has not responded to that request, and now time is running out.
“The Webb campaign only had two criteria for participating in a debate: that it be fair to both candidates and be accessible for voters across the district. Unfortunately, Mr. Good has repeatedly denied or ignored debate offers that met these standards," Webb Campaign Manager Ben Young said. "We hope that Mr. Good’s campaign will agree to a debate that meets sensible terms and ensures a level of fairness and accessibility which the voters of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District deserve.”
Good’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story before deadline.
