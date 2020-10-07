Veterinarian and staff honored by CFD a year after saving dozens of pets from fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A veterinarian and his staff at Greenbrier Emergency Animal Hospital are being recognized a year after they helped dozens of animals in a boarding facility fire.
More than six dozen animals were saved from Pet Paradise in Charlottesville when a fire broke out on a Sunday night in August 2019.
The Charlottesville Fire Department surprised animal hospital owner and veterinarian Tripp Stewart at his home Wednesday evening. They awarded him the Citizen Service Award for his quick thinking and inspiring actions.
Stewart has worked as a veterinarian for nearly 20 years and says the night of the fire was something he never could have planned for in his career. However, he’s thankful for his team for stepping up to the plate and making sure all of the pets were brought to safety.
“It’s just an honor to be recognized, but I think more importantly we would have done it without the award. I think it was nice just to save the animals and just to be part of the community. We all live here. These are our friends and families pets,” Stewart said.
Stewart was supposed to receive this award for his efforts in March, but that was delayed due to the pandemic.
