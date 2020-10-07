Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south is responsible for our summer like conditions Today. Most locations will see temperatures warm into the 80s. A cold front will move through late tonight. While it is expected to come through dry it will cool conditions a bit for our late week. We’ll have sunshine for Thursday and Friday before rain arrives this weekend. As energy from Hurricane Delta advances across our region, 1′-2″ of rain is possible.Skies gradually begin to clear early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Sunny, breezy and warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 70...Low: low 60s
Monday: Early rain, clearing, High: mid 70s...Low: around
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
