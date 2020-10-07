CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep us sunny and warm through the end of the week. A dry cold front will pass through late tonight. Temperatures will cool back to seasonal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking Hurricane Delta, rain will begin to work into our area late Saturday, with the steadiest rain at night into Sunday. Conditions will gradually clear later Monday into Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool.id 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers develop, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 70...Low: low 60s
Monday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
