Police searching for missing 24-year-old Chesterfield woman
Jasmine L. A. Moore. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 7, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 1:44 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Police say Jasmine L. A. Moore was last seen leaving her residence in the 20100 block of Rowanty Court at about 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 3

Moore was reported missing by friends on Oct. 4.

Moore is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

