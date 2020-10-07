Pleasant Late Week. Temps Cooling Down

The weekend or part of it, will likely be impacted from the remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta. Now in the Gulf of Mexico, this hurricane is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later Friday.While timing could certainly change, the rain from this tropical system will spread out across the Southeast and Tennessee Valley and and later the Mid-Atlantic during the weekend into early next week. Mostly cloudy Saturday with some showers late. Rain is more likely Sunday and into Monday. Still watching, so stay tuned for updates this week on Delta.