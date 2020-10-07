Pleasant Late Week. Temps Cooling Down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the warmest day in over a month, the late week is still pleasant and beautiful October days continue. A dry cold front will push across the region late tonight into early Thursday. While not as warm, temperatures cool down into the pleasant low and mid 70s Thursday and cooler Friday.
The weekend or part of it, will likely be impacted from the remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta. Now in the Gulf of Mexico, this hurricane is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later Friday.While timing could certainly change, the rain from this tropical system will spread out across the Southeast and Tennessee Valley and and later the Mid-Atlantic during the weekend into early next week. Mostly cloudy Saturday with some showers late. Rain is more likely Sunday and into Monday. Still watching, so stay tuned for updates this week on Delta.
Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Lows low 50s.
Thursday: More sunshine, pleasant Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows around 50.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, potential remnant rain from Delta arrives later. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Sunday: Rain, remnants of Delta. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows around 60.
Monday: Rain still possible. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Low around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of scattered showers. Highs low 70s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
