Pence, Harris debate COVID response, Trump’s record at vice presidential debate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the first, and only, debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the two spent plenty of time discussing the country’s COVID-19 response and the records of both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
It was not as contentious as the Trump vs. Biden debate, but the differences the two vice presidential nominees presented were just as clear.
The two candidates entered to applause from a socially-distanced and masked crowd. Then, the debate started with an examination of the county’s COVID response.
“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris said.
“From the very first day President Donald Trump has put the health of America first,” Pence said.
Pence spent time highlighting the development of a vaccine.
"The reality is that we’re going to have a vaccine in record time, in unheard-of time, in less than a year.”
But Harris citing distrust of President Trump as a concern.
“If the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely,” she said. "If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”
Larry Sabato with the University of Virginia Center for Politics offered some early insight. In a tweet, he wrote “Pence starts with a full-throated defense of his boss on COVID. Only the Trump base will buy it.”
Later, Harris said President Trump not condemning white supremacy at the first presidential debate was part of a pattern that the country saw after August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville.
"A young woman was killed, and on the other side there were neo-nazis carrying tiki torches, shouting racial epithets, anti-semitic slurs, and Donald Trump when asked about said there were fine people on both sides.”
Pence responded to that by saying President Trump has repeatedly condemned white supremacy and neo-nazis, and that selective quoting of the president is why so many people dislike the media.
