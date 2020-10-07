GRAPHIC: Dog shot in drive-by shooting on city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) needs the public’s help in searching for the person responsible for shooting a dog early Tuesday morning.
RACC is fighting to keep Apollo alive after they say he was shot at close range during an apparent drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 6 along Clydewood Avenue behind Boushall Middle School. A car was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.
