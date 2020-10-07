Charlottesville Police Foundation to host Halloween Drive-Thru

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Trick or treating will look a lot different this year because of COVID-19, but the Charlottesville Police Foundation and Charlottesville Police Department are trying to keep the spooky spirit alive.
The foundation and department will be hosting a Halloween Cville Night Out Drive-Thru in the parking lot of Charlottesville High on October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Nearby businesses and community partners will be lined up for trick-or-treaters to get candy and goodies without leaving their car. A spooky car decoration contest will also be live streamed.
The foundation says the drive-thru will be a safer alternative to trick-or-treating this year.
“Everyone will be in their car but at least everyone can dress up and be with their families and plan on coming to a festive, fun, costumed, masked event where there will be lots of treats and goodies to share with our families in Charlottesville,” said Gail Milligan, executive director of Charlottesville Police Foundation.
Milligan said volunteers will be wearing masks and social distancing while at the event. Treats will be delivered to each car with little to no contact.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.