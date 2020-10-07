Champion Brewing Company hosts “Hump Days of Horror” film screening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the sixth year in a row, Champion Brewing Company is getting in the spooky spirit with Hump Days of Horror.
Wednesday night, and every Wednesday between now and Halloween, the Charlottesville brewery is screening a scary flick on their patio.
This years' films are all classic Universal monster movies. Wednesday, guests enjoyed the 1931 classic “Frankenstein” with a good beer.
Next Wednesday, October 14th, Hump Days of Horror continues with 1941′s “The Wolf Man”.
