Champion Brewing Company hosts “Hump Days of Horror” film screening

Champion Brewing Company hosts "Hump Days of Horror" screening of Frankenstein (Source: wvir)
By Jeremy Johnson | October 7, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 10:55 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the sixth year in a row, Champion Brewing Company is getting in the spooky spirit with Hump Days of Horror.

Wednesday night, and every Wednesday between now and Halloween, the Charlottesville brewery is screening a scary flick on their patio.

This years' films are all classic Universal monster movies. Wednesday, guests enjoyed the 1931 classic “Frankenstein” with a good beer.

Next Wednesday, October 14th, Hump Days of Horror continues with 1941′s “The Wolf Man”.

