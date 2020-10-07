Albemarle supervisors approve mixed use 5th Street Business Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle supervisors Wednesday night approved a zoning amendment and a special exception for the 5th Street Business Center development.
The center will be located off 5th Street Extended near Old Lynchburg Road.
Developers are planning for the center to mostly be business space, but 15% of the project will be devoted to affordable housing.
Some community members who spoke during public comment Wednesday believe the current development doesn’t marry the business and residential uses well.
“Despite the master plan favoring a mixture of uses within buildings and at the very least within a specific site, this is essentially two different projects, a business campus containing self-storage units, class A office space, a hotel on the east side of the road, and a residential development on the west,” Rex Linville said. "These two distinct projects geographically divided by Old Lynchburg Road are masquerading as one in order to give the appearance of community mixed use.”
County planners approved a rezoning request for the development back in August.
