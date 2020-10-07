Albemarle supervisors approve mixed use 5th Street Business Center

“Despite the master plan favoring a mixture of uses within buildings and at the very least within a specific site, this is essentially two different projects, a business campus containing self-storage units, class A office space, a hotel on the east side of the road, and a residential development on the west,” Rex Linville said. "These two distinct projects geographically divided by Old Lynchburg Road are masquerading as one in order to give the appearance of community mixed use.”