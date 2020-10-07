Albemarle County Police Department names new deputy chief

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - The Albemarle County Police Department has a new deputy chief.
ACPD Captain Sean Reeves has been promoted to the rank of Major, Deputy Chief of Police of the Operations Bureau.
“We are excited to have Major Reeves step into his new position as Deputy Chief,” ACPD Chief Ron Lantz said in a news release Wednesday, October 7. “His experience strengthening the ties between our police department and the community we serve will be a valuable asset that we look forward to building on in the coming years.”
According to the department, Reeves served ACPD in 2001 before he was called back to active duty with the U.S. Army. He returned to ACPD in 2003, and has served as a patrol officer, detective, SWAT team operator, Internal Affairs investigator, and other roles.
As Deputy Chief of the Operations Bureau, Major Reeves will oversee the bureau responsible for providing traditional policing services through the Patrol Division. Also housed in the Operations Bureau is the Operational Support Division, which is responsible for traffic safety education and enforcement, as well as K-9 Support, Problem-Oriented Policing, School Resource Officers, and the Animal Protection Unit. More than 70% of ACPD’s sworn staff is assigned to the Operations Bureau.
Throughout 2020, a series of promotions were made for a total of 12 Albemarle County Police Department officers.
“These men and women have dedicated themselves to providing upstanding service to Albemarle County, and our community is all the better for it,” Lantz said.
Promoted during 2020:
- Major Sean Reeves, Deputy Chief of Police of the Operations Bureau
- Captain Tavis Coffin, Commander of the Blue Ridge District
- Captain Miller Stoddard, Commander of Operational Support
- Captain Terry Walls, Commander of the Jefferson District
- Lieutenant Randy Jamerson
- Lieutenant Kevin Miller
- First Sergeant Jason Mains
- First Sergeant Maeve O’Neill
- First Sergeant Lance Smith
- Sergeant Jeremy Delange
- Sergeant Casey Flippin
- Sergeant Angela Jamerson
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a promotion ceremony will not be held.
