Albemarle County Police Department names new deputy chief

As Deputy Chief of the Operations Bureau, Major Reeves will oversee the bureau responsible for providing traditional policing services through the Patrol Division. Also housed in the Operations Bureau is the Operational Support Division, which is responsible for traffic safety education and enforcement, as well as K-9 Support, Problem-Oriented Policing, School Resource Officers, and the Animal Protection Unit. More than 70% of ACPD’s sworn staff is assigned to the Operations Bureau.