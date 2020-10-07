Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approves Phase 1 of its climate action plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved phase one of its climate action plan Wednesday afternoon.
The plan is meant to reduce the county’s contribution to global climate change. It calls for more bike lanes and sidewalks, reforesting and making the buildings more energy efficient. It also calls for zero net greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.
While the Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly approved of the plan, they also identified areas of concern.
“The solid waste seems to be completely set aside in here except for some mild mannered paragraphs. So, if that’s coming in some other way that’s great, but if there is a way to focus on very specifically cutting the use of single use plastics," Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek said.
Supervisors will send other notes and comments on the plan to the Environmental Services Team as it moves forward with implementation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.