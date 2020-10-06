William & Mary and Director of Athletics Huge agree to part ways

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - William & Mary and director of athletics Samantha Huge have mutually agreed to part ways, according to an open letter from the college’s president, Katherine Rowe.
Rowe said that it’s clear to her that “a new approach is necessary.”
“Director Huge and I have mutually agreed that it is best to part ways so the university can focus on the critical questions facing W&M Athletics,” Rowe said in her letter. “I accept this step with a heavy heart and with great respect for Samantha Huge and her leadership.”
Huge’s departure comes 33 days after the school announced that it would be eliminating seven varsity sports: men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field and women’s volleyball. Several of the teams set to be cut have retained counsel and promised legal action if the programs were not reinstated.
The Tribe’s statement announcing those cuts also came under fire, containing similar statements and language to a release from Stanford, announcing that it would be eliminating 11 sports.
Following the 2018 football season, Huge hired Mike London to replace legendary head coach Jimmye Laycock, who retired after 39 years of leading that program. She dismissed head men’s basketball coach Tony Shaver in March of 2019 after 16 seasons at the head of the bench, later hiring Dane Fischer.
Huge was hired in May of 2017. Jeremy Martin, Rowe’s chief of staff, will take over as director of athletics on an interim basis.
