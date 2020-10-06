Warmer Wednesday. Beautiful October Days Continue This Week

The weekend or part of it, will likely be impacted from the remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta. This storm in the Caribbean has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, and it is set to hit the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico then move into the Gulf of Mexico. A landfall is expected along the Gulf coast of Louisiana sometime on Friday. While timing could certainly change, the rain from this tropical system will spread out across the Southeast and Tennessee Valley and and later the Mid-Atlantic during the weekend or early next week. Still watching, so stay tuned for updates this week on Delta.