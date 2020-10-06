Warmer Wednesday. Beautiful October Days Continue This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful October days this week, with even warmer temperatures Wednesday. Ahead of a dry cold front, temperatures will warm into to low to mid 80s making it feel more like early September. It will turn breezy ahead of the front, which will pass through late. Turning cooler and remaining dry through the late week.
The weekend or part of it, will likely be impacted from the remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta. This storm in the Caribbean has strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, and it is set to hit the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico then move into the Gulf of Mexico. A landfall is expected along the Gulf coast of Louisiana sometime on Friday. While timing could certainly change, the rain from this tropical system will spread out across the Southeast and Tennessee Valley and and later the Mid-Atlantic during the weekend or early next week. Still watching, so stay tuned for updates this week on Delta.
Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny, warmer and breezy. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows around 50.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, potential remnant rain from Delta. May arrive later Sunday. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Sunday: Rain, remnants of Delta. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows mid 50s.
Monday:Mostly cloudy, rain still possible. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Low upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.
