Virginia State Police investigate fatal hit-and run involving lawn tractor

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a lawn tractor in Page County. The accident happened in the 600 block of Route 602 on Friday, Oct. 2, around 3:15 a.m.
Police say a 1968 Cub Cadet lawn tractor was traveling along Route 602 when it was hit from behind by a 2001 GMC Sierra.
The driver of the lawn tractor, 39-year-old Kevin L. Campbell of Shenandoah, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the GMC, a 25-year-old man from Shenandoah, Va., left the scene on foot before police arrived. He was later located by law enforcement.
Virginia State Police have not released his name but they say charges are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
