Virginia Career Works to hold in-person job fair in Albemarle Square

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Career Works will host a new job fair that will be their first in person one in Albemarle County since the pandemic started. The job fair will be held on Monday, October 19, outside in the Albemarle Square parking lot.
Most of the recent job fairs that Virginia Career Works have been hosting in the area have been online only.
Thomas Gillette, the center manager for Virginia Career Works in Charlottesville says they wanted to try to hold an in-person job fair in the fall while the weather is still nice. He says everyone will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing but other than that it will be a normal job fair full of employers looking for workers.
“Once the actual fair occurs it will not be too hard. These are really informal. The employers are just happy to meet people that might be interested in getting jobs with them.” said Gillette.
He encourages people to sign up for the job fair at their website but says walk-ins will still be welcome.
