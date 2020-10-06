VDH: 153,182 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 3,291 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 153,182 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, October 6.
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 625.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,291, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,308,875, an increase of 14,481 since Monday.
5.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,316, 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, October 5 - 152,557 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 687.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,276, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,294,394, an increase of 26,987 since Saturday. VDH did not update testing numbers Sunday, Oct. 4.
The current 7-day positivity rate total is 5.2%
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,259, 38 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 534, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 90, Harrisonburg = 2,710, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 123, Rockbridge County = 126, Rockingham County = 1,548, Staunton = 285, Waynesboro = 295.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,226, Fauquier County = 973, Madison County = 114, Orange County = 347, Rappahannock County = 65.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,383, Charlottesville = 1,380, Fluvanna County = 384, Greene County = 239, Louisa County = 312, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress):
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Sunday, October 4 - 151,870 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,067.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,273, 3 more than yesterday.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,221, 30 more than yesterday.
VDH did not provide updated information for number of total tests, nor the percent positive
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 525, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 90, Harrisonburg = 2,695, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 124, Rockbridge County = 123, Rockingham County = 1,525, Staunton = 281, Waynesboro = 289.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,223, Fauquier County = 964, Madison County = 113, Orange County = 343, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,368, Charlottesville = 1,364, Fluvanna County = 384, Greene County = 232, Louisa County = 308, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 12 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Saturday, October 3 - 150,803 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,116.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,270, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,267,407, an increase of 20,484 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,191, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 518, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,688, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 118, Rockbridge County = 122, Rockingham County = 1,518, Staunton = 280, Waynesboro = 286.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,221, Fauquier County = 955, Madison County = 113, Orange County = 341, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,351, Charlottesville = 1,341, Fluvanna County = 383, Greene County = 228, Louisa County = 303, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Friday, October 2 - 149,687 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 966.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,250, 22 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,246,923, an increase of 21,293 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,140, 48 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 510, Bath County = 16, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,676, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 114, Rockbridge County = 122, Rockingham County = 1,493, Staunton = 275, Waynesboro = 279.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,220, Fauquier County = 950, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 337, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,337, Charlottesville = 1,298, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 227, Louisa County = 298, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Thursday, October 1 -148,721 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 450.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,228, 20 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,225,630, an increase of 25,506 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,092, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 507, Bath County = 16, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,670, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 107, Rockbridge County = 120, Rockingham County = 1,477, Staunton = 270, Waynesboro = 277.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,217, Fauquier County = 945, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 331, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,321, Charlottesville = 1,274, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 223, Louisa County = 296, Nelson County = 107.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Wednesday, September 30 - 148,271 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 755.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,208, 21 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,200,124, an increase of 11,028 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 11,041, 63 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 512, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 88, Harrisonburg = 2,667, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 106, Rockbridge County = 119, Rockingham County = 1,460, Staunton = 268, Waynesboro = 276.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,210, Fauquier County = 940, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 329, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,306, Charlottesville = 1,246, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 223, Louisa County = 294, Nelson County = 106.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Tuesday, September 29 - 147,516 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 923.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,187, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,189,096, an increase of 12,832 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,978, 62 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 505, Bath County = 10, Buena Vista = 85, Harrisonburg = 2,652, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 101, Rockbridge County = 114, Rockingham County = 1,445, Staunton = 263, Waynesboro = 271.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,205, Fauquier County = 939, Madison County = 108, Orange County = 327, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,283, Charlottesville = 1,233, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 221, Louisa County = 293, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, September 28 - 146,593 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 449.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,172, 13 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,176,264, an increase of 25,368 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.0%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,916, 27 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 500, Bath County = 9, Buena Vista = 83, Harrisonburg = 2,636, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 86, Rockbridge County = 114, Rockingham County = 1,437, Staunton = 259, Waynesboro = 272.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,199, Fauquier County = 939, Madison County = 108, Orange County = 327, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,274, Charlottesville = 1,222, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 219, Louisa County = 291, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Sunday, September 27 - 146,144 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 739.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,159, 15 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,150,896, an increase of 10,450 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,889 - 26 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 497, Bath County = 9, Buena Vista = 83, Harrisonburg = 2,631, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 85, Rockbridge County = 115, Rockingham County = 1,424, Staunton = 257, Waynesboro = 266.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,196, Fauquier County = 936, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 325, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,255, Charlottesville = 1,216, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 290, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Saturday, September 27 - 145,408 COVID-19 Cases
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 975.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,144, 8 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,140,446, an increase of 20,717 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,863 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 494, Bath County = 7, Buena Vista = 80, Harrisonburg = 2,608, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 77, Rockbridge County = 111, Rockingham County = 1,423, Staunton = 256, Waynesboro = 265.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,195, Fauquier County = 931, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 322, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,253, Charlottesville = 1,186, Fluvanna County = 375, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 289, Nelson County = 100.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Friday, September 25 - 144,433 COVID-19 Cases:
The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 941.
Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,136, 23 more than yesterday.
The total number of people tested is 2,119,729, an increase of 21,409 since yesterday.
The current 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%.
The total number of hospitalizations is 10,806, 37 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 478, Bath County = 7, Buena Vista = 80, Harrisonburg = 2,578, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 73, Rockbridge County = 108, Rockingham County = 1,414, Staunton = 251, Waynesboro = 259.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,190, Fauquier County = 925, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 320, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,233, Charlottesville = 1,144, Fluvanna County = 375, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 287, Nelson County = 100.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
