Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure and a southwesterly wind around it are providing quite pleasant conditions for our area. Temperatures are expected to warm to seasonal levels. 80s will be on tap Wednesday. A dry cold front will pass late Wednesday, followed by slightly cooler conditions for the late week. Meanwhile Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast late Friday, and spread rain northeast. We’ll have wet conditions for the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !