Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure and a southwesterly wind around it are providing quite pleasant conditions for our area. Temperatures are expected to warm to seasonal levels. 80s will be on tap Wednesday. A dry cold front will pass late Wednesday, followed by slightly cooler conditions for the late week. Meanwhile Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast late Friday, and spread rain northeast. We’ll have wet conditions for the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: Low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Clouds and sunshine, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
