5 Star forecast

Tracking Hurricane Delta

By David Rogers | October 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 12:43 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south is dominating conditions Today. Seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Conditions will continue to warm Wednesday into the 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected later this week. Meanwhile Hurricane Delta is getting stronger. It is expected to make landfall later Friday. Rain will track north and east reaching our region this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s,,Low mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: low 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, a few early showers, High

low 70s...Low: low 60s.

