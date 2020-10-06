5 Star forecast

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south is dominating conditions Today. Seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Conditions will continue to warm Wednesday into the 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected later this week. Meanwhile Hurricane Delta is getting stronger. It is expected to make landfall later Friday. Rain will track north and east reaching our region this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s,,Low mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: low 70...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, a few early showers, High
low 70s...Low: low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.