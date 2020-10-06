Hamilton star, Breaking Bad creator among VA Film Festival guests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hamilton’s Leslie Odom, Junior, the Terminator’s Linda Hamilton, the man who created Breaking Bad and President Obama’s and Reagan’s photographers are all coming to Charlottesville this month, at least virtually.
The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its program and lineup for the 33rd edition.
From acclaimed films and drive-in movies to special guests, the festival’s director says in what has been an unprecedented year, this year’s festival will be unlike any other.
“I’m also proud to share with you that our festival has continued our commitment to diversity and equity in our program, an effort that was redoubled in the wake of the tragic events we’ve seen across our country this year,” Virginia Film Festival director Jody Kielbasa said.
This year’s festival will be dedicated to former Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles, a founder of the event in the late 1980′s, who died last year. The festival runs from October 21-25.
Virtual all-access passes are on sale now. Tickets to drive-in movies and special events go on sale Thursday at noon.
The full festival program will post on the festival website Thursday.
