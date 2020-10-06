Front Porch offers virtual music lessons this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Front Porch, in Charlottesville, is now beginning registration for their fall schedule of musical instrument and voice lessons.
Although virtual, the executive director of The Front Porch says the results in online lessons have been great so far.
“Usually when Zoom meetings happen, everyone is ready, their instruments are out and tuned and there is just this sort of immediate focus on the work or the song or the instrument at hand,” Emily Morrison said.
Morrison also says they have scholarships available, and no one should be discouraged from signing up for lessons due to price or income.
